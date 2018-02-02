N. Korea Olympic skaters begin training in South; 1 injured

CORRECT TO NORTH KOREA, NOT SOUTH KOREA - North Korea's Choe Un Song, top right, skates during a Men's Short Track Speed Skating training session ahea
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — North Korean skaters have begun training a day after arriving in South Korea to take part in this month's Winter Olympics.
But short-track speed skater Choe Un Song fell and slid into a padded wall during his first practice at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Friday.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, and media officials later said an examination showed he wasn't injured seriously.
A pair of North Korean figure skaters also practiced at the same venue.
They are among 10 North Korean athletes who arrived Thursday in the second and final group of a total of 22 athletes from North Korea who will attend the Winter Games.