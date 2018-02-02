South Africa's Zuma faces another no confidence vote Feb. 22

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's parliament has scheduled a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Feb. 22 as pressure mounts on the scandal-tainted leader to quit.

The office of parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete said Friday that she decided to hold the vote in response to a request from the Economic Freedom Fighters, an opposition party.

Zuma has survived similar votes in parliament, but many former allies in the ruling African National Congress party have since abandoned him.

His deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, is the new leader of the party and appears poised to replace Zuma, who has been linked to a series of corruption scandals over the years. Zuma denies any wrongdoing.