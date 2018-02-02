  1. Home
WADA says CAS ruling creates 'very chaotic' situation

By  Associated Press
2018/02/02 20:07

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The vice president of the World Anti-Doping Agency says "the situation, (in) which we now find ourselves, is very chaotic" after 28 Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Linda Hofstad Helleland says "clean athletes and sport fans around the world have lost confidence in the system."

Hofstad Helleland, who is also a member of the Norwegian government, adds "this has to stop. This situation can't be accepted any longer."

CAS made the landmark legal ruling Thursday.