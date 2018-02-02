Afghan president slams Pakistan for harboring Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan president has slammed Pakistan, blaming it for a wave of massive deadly attacks that have ravaged his nation recently and saying that Islamabad harbors the Taliban.

Ashraf Ghani insisted in a speech to the nation on Friday that the "center of Taliban terrorism is in Pakistan" and demanded that the authorities in the neighboring country "show some concrete action to rid their territory of insurgents."

Ghani spoke in a televised address, flanked by Afghanistan's top Islamic clerics.

He also urged those among the Taliban who wanted to talk peace with the government to separate themselves from those who want only to fight.

Afghan officials visited Pakistan on Wednesday top present what they described as evidence of Taliban attacks emanating from militant training centers in Pakistan.