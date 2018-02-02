Egypt welcomes US designation of 2 groups as 'terrorist'

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has welcomed a U.S. designation of two militant groups targeting Egyptian security and public figures as "terrorist" groups.

The U.S. State Department labeled the Hasm movement and Liwaa el-Thawra as "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" groups on Wednesday, which blocks any assets they may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bars Americans from making financial transactions with them.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Thursday the move is "a positive development" and "a practical display of solidarity with Egypt against terrorism."

Egyptian authorities believe they are splinter factions of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist organization that Egypt has outlawed since 2013. The U.S. says some leaders of the two groups were previously associated with the Brotherhood.

Militant attacks have surged since the military's 2013 ouster of President Mohammed Morsi, a senior Brotherhood figure.