Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;More sun than clouds;32;25;SSW;12;80%;23%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;23;16;Mostly sunny;24;17;NNW;11;57%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;14;4;Decreasing clouds;15;5;W;7;64%;15%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;16;5;Mostly sunny;10;6;SW;17;58%;26%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;7;0;Spotty showers;5;-2;NE;11;84%;70%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and cold;-8;-14;Mainly cloudy, cold;-8;-14;NNE;13;60%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with some sun;7;-2;Brilliant sunshine;11;-2;ESE;10;43%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;-11;-18;Mostly cloudy;-8;-14;SSW;10;75%;59%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;More sun than clouds;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;SSE;11;45%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny intervals;16;13;A stray shower;17;15;S;19;73%;55%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;22;17;Afternoon showers;23;17;ENE;9;73%;100%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Increasing clouds;21;7;NNW;15;39%;0%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;36;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;11;67%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;31;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;E;12;29%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy, nice;31;21;Partial sunshine;29;18;E;12;52%;6%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;12;3;Mostly sunny;13;5;W;21;46%;55%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-8;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-9;N;16;13%;15%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;8;Periods of rain;15;1;NW;21;80%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;5;1;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;WNW;9;74%;78%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;21;10;A little p.m. rain;20;10;SSE;8;75%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Showers and t-storms;24;18;W;21;81%;94%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow and rain;5;0;Cloudy;3;-1;NW;17;79%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;5;0;Spotty showers;4;-2;ENE;7;85%;70%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;14;3;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;SSW;5;82%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with rain;6;1;Snow and rain;3;-1;WNW;12;89%;77%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;30;20;Sunny and nice;28;22;ESE;17;60%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;19;A t-storm in spots;32;20;NW;7;41%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Some sun;8;-3;Plenty of sun;2;-6;NW;23;47%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;10;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;ENE;10;47%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;SSE;23;53%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;25;18;Some sun;24;18;NNE;5;70%;29%;9

Chennai, India;Sunshine, less humid;32;19;Plenty of sun;31;21;ENE;10;56%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold;-6;-8;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-3;SW;26;40%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Thickening clouds;32;23;A shower or t-storm;31;23;NE;14;74%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;3;-4;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;N;16;66%;68%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;16;NNE;28;69%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;13;5;Mainly cloudy;15;8;S;20;56%;9%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;25;A shower in spots;32;24;NE;16;71%;47%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;26;10;Hazy sun;24;8;NNW;8;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;2;Periods of sun;14;1;SSE;13;36%;24%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;26;15;Hazy sunshine;29;16;SSE;8;52%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WSW;12;70%;59%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;7;2;Cloudy with a shower;6;1;NNW;30;84%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;7;-4;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-11;N;10;47%;55%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;14;9;W;18;52%;55%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;15;9;Turning sunny;16;8;NE;11;42%;4%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;SE;10;78%;81%;10

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sunshine;26;21;Sun and some clouds;26;20;E;19;62%;31%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;1;-3;Mainly cloudy;-2;-11;NNE;18;88%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;32;20;NNW;8;63%;4%;8

Hong Kong, China;Colder this morning;14;7;Sunny and cool;13;6;NNE;14;49%;5%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers, some heavy;27;23;A brief shower;28;23;S;13;68%;68%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;33;14;Partly sunny;31;14;SE;10;28%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;22;6;Hazy sun;21;5;N;7;46%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Some brightening;12;11;Becoming cloudy;16;13;SSW;25;56%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;WNW;15;74%;77%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;30;21;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;SE;15;36%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;28;16;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;NNE;10;68%;89%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-8;Plenty of sunshine;6;-9;W;8;16%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;Hazy sun;29;15;NE;9;29%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun, some clouds;19;6;Mostly sunny;20;5;W;8;60%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;Sunny and nice;32;18;N;24;30%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;8;1;A shower in the p.m.;8;4;ESE;10;74%;87%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;NNE;10;60%;50%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Afternoon showers;30;24;A t-storm around;30;24;WSW;8;73%;53%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, pleasant;28;15;Hazy sun;30;16;SSW;8;55%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;22;A t-storm in spots;33;21;NE;5;72%;66%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;12;5;Showers and t-storms;11;5;ESE;13;81%;83%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;SSW;9;73%;3%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;S;11;73%;21%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;13;6;An afternoon shower;14;8;N;11;62%;73%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;7;1;A touch of rain;5;1;N;9;81%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;Mostly sunny, warm;26;12;ENE;7;42%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;Rather cloudy;31;25;S;9;67%;42%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;9;-1;Partly sunny;10;2;WNW;12;51%;67%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;30;27;Clouds and sunshine;31;27;ENE;18;63%;66%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;27;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;SE;7;79%;79%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;31;23;Lots of sun, nice;32;23;ENE;9;61%;13%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;ESE;14;55%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;23;7;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;ENE;7;46%;24%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;Spotty showers;24;20;E;23;66%;72%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;A bit of snow;1;-4;ENE;11;83%;86%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;ENE;22;71%;6%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and less humid;25;17;Turning sunny;26;18;ENE;15;58%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Much colder;-13;-19;Cloudy, not as cold;-8;-11;ENE;3;65%;81%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-1;-2;A little a.m. snow;1;-6;NNW;9;88%;90%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sun;33;23;N;11;41%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;27;12;Plenty of sun;29;14;NNE;20;40%;1%;12

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;0;-9;Sun, some clouds;0;-1;SSW;16;34%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;7;Mostly cloudy;19;8;SE;7;67%;6%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-12;-21;Cloudy;-12;-20;SSE;5;80%;4%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;8;-2;Clouds and sun;8;-2;WNW;6;64%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and colder;-5;-13;Cold with some sun;-8;-11;N;11;62%;20%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;-14;-20;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-9;SSW;14;65%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;25;Cloudy with showers;29;25;NW;11;83%;100%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;NNW;18;60%;27%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;30;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;ENE;14;69%;53%;5

Paris, France;A shower;8;0;Spotty showers;5;1;S;9;69%;83%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;SW;17;44%;3%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny;32;19;NNE;15;49%;3%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy showers;25;22;A downpour;30;22;N;19;78%;61%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny;32;20;ENE;7;43%;29%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;5;-1;Rain and snow shower;4;-2;WNW;9;66%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little p.m. snow;1;-13;Mostly cloudy;-7;-14;NW;18;33%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;22;13;Showers, some heavy;21;13;NE;14;68%;97%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;14;4;Mostly sunny;14;5;ESE;9;60%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;ENE;13;62%;6%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;6;1;Mostly sunny;3;2;S;22;62%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;2;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;ENE;5;89%;38%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;23;A t-storm around;28;23;ENE;13;68%;41%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;19;7;Plenty of sun;19;7;NNW;13;26%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;15;10;Rain tapering off;12;3;SW;17;77%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;0;-6;Low clouds;-5;-12;N;12;60%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and mild;20;12;Mostly sunny;21;12;NW;10;68%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;ENE;17;59%;9%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;27;23;A stray shower;28;23;ENE;22;70%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;N;13;72%;32%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;6;Cooler;18;3;E;9;47%;57%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Sunny and nice;31;15;WSW;10;52%;8%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;27;20;N;14;69%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;12;1;Showers around;12;3;NNW;8;74%;82%;2

Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;12;8;Rain at times;12;10;SSW;11;86%;87%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;4;-9;Mostly sunny;-4;-13;NW;15;43%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sunshine;7;-1;Cloudy and colder;2;-3;NNW;20;49%;2%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NNE;25;76%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;13;5;A touch of rain;15;5;S;17;76%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;22;A shower or two;27;22;NE;16;70%;73%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;0;-3;Intermittent snow;0;-5;NNE;18;81%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;23;18;Spotty showers;23;19;SSE;26;69%;85%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;14;9;A little rain;12;9;NE;16;75%;86%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-6;ENE;10;70%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and snow shower;9;-3;Partly sunny;4;-6;NE;8;79%;29%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sun;8;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;10;0;NNE;7;52%;6%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;9;-3;Mostly sunny;8;-2;N;7;25%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;23;11;Clouds and sun;22;12;ENE;9;60%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Occasional rain;16;12;Mild with rain;17;7;SW;17;72%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;3;2;Partly sunny;9;3;N;11;75%;44%;3

Toronto, Canada;Much colder;-8;-9;Some afternoon snow;-2;-3;SW;28;65%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy, warm;24;16;Cloudy;21;12;WSW;18;53%;23%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;23;10;Cooler with a shower;14;6;WSW;26;60%;55%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-20;-28;Partly sunny, cold;-14;-29;NNW;8;76%;37%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;10;7;Cloudy with a shower;9;6;ENE;5;78%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain;6;1;Cloudy;4;0;WNW;12;60%;67%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Areas of low clouds;22;13;Decreasing clouds;24;11;E;10;35%;5%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;Rather cloudy;2;-5;ENE;8;82%;36%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;Cloudy;4;-2;NNE;7;83%;38%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;16;15;Clouds and sun;18;14;SSE;37;57%;28%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and nice;32;16;Some sun, pleasant;32;18;SW;8;55%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;5;-6;Rather cloudy;7;-5;E;4;41%;6%;2

