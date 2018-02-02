Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;88;77;More sun than clouds;89;78;SSW;7;80%;23%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;73;61;Mostly sunny;75;62;NNW;7;57%;1%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;58;39;Decreasing clouds;58;41;W;4;64%;15%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;61;41;Mostly sunny;50;43;SW;11;58%;26%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;45;31;Spotty showers;41;29;NE;7;84%;70%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and cold;18;7;Mainly cloudy, cold;17;8;NNE;8;60%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler with some sun;45;29;Brilliant sunshine;52;29;ESE;6;43%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;12;-1;Mostly cloudy;17;6;SSW;6;75%;59%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;More sun than clouds;91;73;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;SSE;7;45%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny intervals;61;55;A stray shower;63;58;S;12;73%;55%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;72;62;Afternoon showers;74;62;ENE;6;73%;100%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;Increasing clouds;69;44;NNW;9;39%;0%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;97;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;7;67%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;E;8;29%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy, nice;87;70;Partial sunshine;85;64;E;8;52%;6%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;53;38;Mostly sunny;55;40;W;13;46%;55%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;30;18;Partly sunny, chilly;32;16;N;10;13%;15%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;46;Periods of rain;58;34;NW;13;80%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;42;35;Rain and snow shower;40;31;WNW;6;74%;78%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;69;49;A little p.m. rain;68;50;SSE;5;75%;66%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;67;Showers and t-storms;74;64;W;13;81%;94%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow and rain;41;32;Cloudy;37;29;NW;10;79%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;42;32;Spotty showers;40;28;ENE;4;85%;70%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;58;37;A shower in the p.m.;56;47;SSW;3;82%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cooler with rain;43;34;Snow and rain;38;31;WNW;7;89%;77%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;86;68;Sunny and nice;82;71;ESE;10;60%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;66;A t-storm in spots;90;67;NW;4;41%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Some sun;47;26;Plenty of sun;36;20;NW;14;47%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;73;50;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;ENE;6;47%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;73;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;SSE;14;53%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;77;64;Some sun;75;64;NNE;3;70%;29%;9

Chennai, India;Sunshine, less humid;90;66;Plenty of sun;87;69;ENE;6;56%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Very cold;22;17;A bit of p.m. snow;38;26;SW;16;40%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Thickening clouds;90;74;A shower or t-storm;87;74;NE;8;74%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;38;25;Mostly cloudy;30;27;N;10;66%;68%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;69;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;60;NNE;17;69%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;55;42;Mainly cloudy;59;47;S;12;56%;9%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;76;A shower in spots;90;75;NE;10;71%;47%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;79;50;Hazy sun;75;46;NNW;5;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;36;Periods of sun;57;34;SSE;8;36%;24%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;79;59;Hazy sunshine;84;61;SSE;5;52%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;90;74;A t-storm in spots;88;75;WSW;8;70%;59%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;44;36;Cloudy with a shower;43;34;NNW;19;84%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;44;25;A bit of a.m. snow;36;13;N;6;47%;55%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;57;45;Mostly sunny;58;48;W;11;52%;55%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;59;47;Turning sunny;61;46;NE;7;42%;4%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;81;64;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;SE;6;78%;81%;10

Havana, Cuba;Periods of sunshine;79;69;Sun and some clouds;79;67;E;12;62%;31%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;35;27;Mainly cloudy;29;13;NNE;11;88%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy, nice;88;71;Partly sunny;89;69;NNW;5;63%;4%;8

Hong Kong, China;Colder this morning;57;45;Sunny and cool;56;43;NNE;9;49%;5%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers, some heavy;81;73;A brief shower;83;73;S;8;68%;68%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;91;57;Partly sunny;88;57;SE;6;28%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;72;42;Hazy sun;71;41;N;5;46%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Some brightening;54;52;Becoming cloudy;61;55;SSW;16;56%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;WNW;9;74%;77%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;87;70;Plenty of sunshine;88;68;SE;9;36%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;83;61;A p.m. t-storm;81;59;NNE;6;68%;89%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;46;18;Plenty of sunshine;43;15;W;5;16%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;83;57;Hazy sun;84;59;NE;6;29%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun, some clouds;66;44;Mostly sunny;69;41;W;5;60%;11%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;89;64;Sunny and nice;90;64;N;15;30%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;47;34;A shower in the p.m.;46;39;ESE;6;74%;87%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;84;74;An afternoon shower;86;73;NNE;7;60%;50%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Afternoon showers;86;74;A t-storm around;87;75;WSW;5;73%;53%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, pleasant;83;59;Hazy sun;86;61;SSW;5;55%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;72;A t-storm in spots;91;71;NE;3;72%;66%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;54;42;Showers and t-storms;53;41;ESE;8;81%;83%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;77;Mostly sunny;90;78;SSW;5;73%;3%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;75;68;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;S;7;73%;21%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;55;42;An afternoon shower;57;46;N;7;62%;73%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;45;34;A touch of rain;41;33;N;5;81%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;82;54;Mostly sunny, warm;80;54;ENE;5;42%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;86;78;Rather cloudy;88;78;S;6;67%;42%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;48;30;Partly sunny;50;36;WNW;7;51%;67%;3

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;87;81;Clouds and sunshine;88;81;ENE;11;63%;66%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with a shower;81;74;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;SE;5;79%;79%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;88;73;Lots of sun, nice;89;73;ENE;5;61%;13%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;ESE;9;55%;1%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;74;45;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;ENE;4;46%;24%;7

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;79;67;Spotty showers;75;69;E;14;66%;72%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;34;27;A bit of snow;33;24;ENE;7;83%;86%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;86;76;Partly sunny, breezy;86;76;ENE;14;71%;6%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and less humid;77;63;Turning sunny;78;64;ENE;9;58%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Much colder;9;-2;Cloudy, not as cold;17;12;ENE;2;65%;81%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;31;29;A little a.m. snow;34;21;NNW;5;88%;90%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;73;Hazy sun;91;74;N;7;41%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;81;54;Plenty of sun;84;57;NNE;13;40%;1%;12

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;32;16;Sun, some clouds;33;31;SSW;10;34%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;65;44;Mostly cloudy;65;46;SE;5;67%;6%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;11;-7;Cloudy;11;-4;SSE;3;80%;4%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;46;29;Clouds and sun;46;29;WNW;4;64%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and colder;22;9;Cold with some sun;17;12;N;7;62%;20%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Much colder;7;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;20;16;SSW;9;65%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;85;77;Cloudy with showers;84;77;NW;7;83%;100%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;76;Partly sunny;91;74;NNW;11;60%;27%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Becoming cloudy;86;74;An afternoon shower;87;74;ENE;8;69%;53%;5

Paris, France;A shower;46;33;Spotty showers;41;35;S;6;69%;83%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;SW;11;44%;3%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;70;Partly sunny;89;67;NNE;10;49%;3%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy showers;77;71;A downpour;86;72;N;12;78%;61%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;89;68;Partly sunny;89;68;ENE;4;43%;29%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;40;31;Rain and snow shower;40;29;WNW;5;66%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little p.m. snow;34;9;Mostly cloudy;20;6;NW;11;33%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;71;55;Showers, some heavy;70;55;NE;9;68%;97%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;57;39;Mostly sunny;58;41;ESE;6;60%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;ENE;8;62%;6%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;43;33;Mostly sunny;37;35;S;14;62%;63%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;35;29;Mostly cloudy;34;23;ENE;3;89%;38%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;73;A t-storm around;83;73;ENE;8;68%;41%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;66;45;Plenty of sun;66;45;NNW;8;26%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;60;49;Rain tapering off;53;37;SW;11;77%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;33;21;Low clouds;24;11;N;7;60%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and mild;69;53;Mostly sunny;70;54;NW;6;68%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;80;60;ENE;11;59%;9%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;81;73;A stray shower;82;73;ENE;14;70%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;N;8;72%;32%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;76;42;Cooler;65;38;E;5;47%;57%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;Sunny and nice;88;60;WSW;7;52%;8%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;80;68;Partly sunny;81;68;N;9;69%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;53;33;Showers around;53;38;NNW;5;74%;82%;2

Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;53;47;Rain at times;53;50;SSW;7;86%;87%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;38;17;Mostly sunny;24;8;NW;9;43%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sunshine;45;30;Cloudy and colder;36;27;NNW;13;49%;2%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;83;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;NNE;15;76%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;55;40;A touch of rain;58;41;S;10;76%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;82;71;A shower or two;81;71;NE;10;70%;73%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;31;27;Intermittent snow;33;23;NNE;11;81%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;73;65;Spotty showers;74;67;SSE;16;69%;85%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;57;49;A little rain;54;48;NE;10;75%;86%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;35;27;Mostly cloudy;32;21;ENE;6;70%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and snow shower;49;26;Partly sunny;40;22;NE;5;79%;29%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sun;46;29;Clouds and sun, mild;50;31;NNE;5;52%;6%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;48;26;Mostly sunny;46;29;N;5;25%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;74;52;Clouds and sun;72;54;ENE;5;60%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Occasional rain;61;53;Mild with rain;63;45;SW;10;72%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;37;35;Partly sunny;47;37;N;7;75%;44%;3

Toronto, Canada;Much colder;18;15;Some afternoon snow;29;26;SW;17;65%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy, warm;75;60;Cloudy;69;53;WSW;11;53%;23%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;73;50;Cooler with a shower;57;43;WSW;16;60%;55%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;-4;-18;Partly sunny, cold;6;-19;NNW;5;76%;37%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Showers around;49;44;Cloudy with a shower;48;43;ENE;3;78%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Snow and rain;43;33;Cloudy;40;32;WNW;8;60%;67%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Areas of low clouds;72;55;Decreasing clouds;75;51;E;6;35%;5%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;36;28;Rather cloudy;35;24;ENE;5;82%;36%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;42;30;Cloudy;40;29;NNE;4;83%;38%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;61;59;Clouds and sun;65;58;SSE;23;57%;28%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine and nice;89;60;Some sun, pleasant;90;64;SW;5;55%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;42;21;Rather cloudy;45;23;E;2;41%;6%;2

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit