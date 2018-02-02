Robots make coffee at new cafe in Japan's capital

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has a robot cafe where customers can enjoy coffee brewed and served by a robot barista.

The robot barista Sawyer debuted this week at Henna Cafe in Tokyo's downtown business and shopping district of Shibuya.

The single-armed robot scans a ticket purchased from a vending machine and greets the customer, declaring to make a cup that tastes better than one made by humans.

It grinds coffee beans, fills a filter and pours hot water over a cup for up to five people at once. A cup of brewed coffee costs 320 yen ($3) and takes a few minutes.

The cafe operator, travel agency H.I.S. Co., says robots can increase productivity while also entertaining customers.