Earnings scheduled for the week of 2/5/2018

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.