Minjee Lee takes Vic Open lead, Cheyenne Woods shoots 80

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Australian Minjee Lee shot a 6-under 67 to take a three-stroke lead Friday after two rounds of the Vic Open, the first tournament of the year on the Ladies European Tour.

Lee, who had a two-round total of 9-under 137, has played all 36 holes without a bogey — 18 holes Thursday on the Creek Course and 18 Friday on the Beach Course at the 13th Beach Golf Links.

Sweden's Caroline Hedwall and Jenny Haglund, who both shot 69, amateur Lin Tze-han of Taiwan (68) and Norway's Marianne Skarpnord (69) were tied for second.

Cheyenne Woods, niece of Tiger Woods, dropped well off the pace after shooting a second-round 80, bogeying seven of her first nine holes. Woods, who was a stroke out of the lead after the opening round, trails Lee by 11 shots.

At a PGA of Australia Tour men's event held alongside the women's tournament, Anthony Quayle held a one-stroke lead after a 66 and a two-round total of 9-under 135.