12-year-old booked after accidental LA school shooting

People pick up students after a shooting at the Salvador B. Castro Middle School near downtown Los Angeles Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. A girl opened fire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A student at a Los Angeles middle school says a 12-year-old girl who allegedly shot classmates told him it was an accident.
Jordan Valenzuela says he heard a bang and screaming from a next-door classroom at Salvador B. Castro Middle School on Thursday morning. Jordan says the girl, who's a friend, sobbed and told him she'd brought a gun to school in a backpack and it went off when she dropped the pack.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head but doctors say he'll recover. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the wrist while two other children and a staff member were hit by broken glass.
Police determined that the shooting was an accident and booked the girl on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm.
Police haven't said how she got the semi-automatic handgun or why she brought it to campus.