De Silva, Mendis help Sri Lanka reach 295-1 at lunch

Bangladesh's captain Mahmudullah fields against Sri Lanka during the third day of their first test cricket match in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Friday, Fe
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman smiles as he fields against Sri Lanka's during the third day of their first test cricket match in Chittagong, Banglades
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis acknowledges the crowd after scoring hundred runs during the third day of their first test cricket match against Bangladesh i
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis acknowledges the crowd after scoring hundred runs during the third day of their first test cricket match against Bangladesh i
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis acknowledges the crowd after scoring hundred runs during the third day of their first test cricket match against Bangladesh i
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva, right, congratulates his teammate Kusal Mendis after scoring hundred runs during the third day of their first test cr
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva, right, embrace with his teammate Kusal Mendis after scoring hundred runs during the third day of their first test cri
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during the third day of their first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Frid
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during the third day of their first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Frid
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva, right, plays a shot, as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Liton Das follows the ball during the third day of their first test
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis, left, and his teammate Dhananjaya de Silva run between the wickets during the third day of their first test cricket match ag
Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during the third day of their first test cricket match against Bangladesh in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Frid
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis helped Sri Lanka reach 295-1 at lunch on the third day of the opening test against Bangladesh on Friday.
Sri Lanka is trailing by 218 runs after dismissing Bangladesh for 513 in its first innings.
De Silva was in the crease with his career best 170, eclipsing his previous highest 129 while Mendis, who brought up his fourth century in the morning session, was on 125.
The duo added 108 runs before the first interval, resuming the day on 187-1.
Bangladesh created only one chance in the session when pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman forced Mendis edge one to slip in the third over of the day but it flied between the slip cordon.
Mendis, who was on 83, was third time lucky, having survived on 4 and 57 on Day 2. De Silva, however, was as flawless as he was throughout the second day.