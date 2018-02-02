  1. Home
Nassar hearing focused on Michigan gymnastics club to resume

By DAVID EGGERT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/02 14:05

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is expected to hear from more victims who say he molested them when his third and final sentencing hearing resumes.

The proceedings that continue on Friday probably will extend into next week.

This time the focus is on abuse that happened at the elite Twistars gymnastics club in Michigan where Nassar offered treatments. The young athletes who confronted Nassar on Wednesday saved some of their harshest words for John Geddert, an Olympic coach who operated Twistars.

They said Geddert created an ultra-competitive atmosphere, was indifferent to injuries and rarely offered gymnasts any choice to see a different doctor.

Geddert has been suspended by USA Gymnastics, the sport's governing body, and has announced his retirement. He transferred ownership of the gym to his wife.