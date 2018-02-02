Gaunce scores twice, Canucks beat Blackhawks 4-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brendan Gaunce scored his second goal of the game late in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks overcame an early deficit to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Daniel Sedin and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Troy Stecher added two assists, and Vancouver won for the fifth time in eight games after a 2-11-3 stretch.

The Canucks also won back-to-back games on home ice for the second time this season.

Vancouver was clinging to a one-goal lead when Gaunce directed Loui Eriksson's pass past goaltender Anton Forsberg at 17:02 of the third.

Nick Schmaltz and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago, which ended a two-game winning streak. Duncan Keith had two assists.

Chicago has not won three straight games since a five-game streak Dec. 8-17.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots for Vancouver. Forsberg, making his third straight start, stopped 17 shots.

Daniel Sedin made it 3-1 for Vancouver with 2:55 gone in the third. Jake Virtanen collected a puck in the slot, spun and fired a quick shot that Sedin tipped.

DeBrincat drew Chicago within in a goal when he scored on a slap shot over Markstrom's glove at 10:19.

The Canucks used a pair of second-period goals to take a 2-1 lead.

Gaunce tied it at 5:33 soon after Vancouver killed off a penalty. Stecher had just stepped out of the box when he poked a puck along the boards to Gaunce. He skated into the Chicago zone, used Horvat as a decoy, then scored on a wrist shot.

Stecher also had a hand in Horvat's goal at 9:58. He took a slap shot from the blue line that Horvat tipped for his 12th of the season.

Schmaltz showed some speed in scoring the only goal of the first period. He took a pass from Brandon Saad, cut across the front of the net, then beat Markstrom with a backhand at 15:15 for his 14th goal.

NOTES: D Erik Gudbranson returned to Vancouver's lineup after missing five games with back spasms. ... Blackhawk left wing Patrick Sharp was a healthy scratch for the third straight game. ... Vancouver's Sam Gagner didn't return for the second period after suffering an upper-body injury when hitting Chicago's Tomas Jurco in the opening period.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Play at Calgary on Saturday night.

Canucks: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

___

