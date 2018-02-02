|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|51
|35
|13
|3
|73
|183
|132
|17-5-1
|18-8-2
|9-3-1
|Boston
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|160
|120
|17-6-4
|13-5-4
|10-1-2
|Washington
|50
|30
|15
|5
|65
|155
|141
|19-7-1
|11-8-4
|9-4-3
|Toronto
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|171
|146
|14-8-2
|16-10-3
|6-4-1
|New Jersey
|50
|26
|16
|8
|60
|151
|150
|14-8-3
|12-8-5
|6-6-1
|Pittsburgh
|52
|28
|21
|3
|59
|156
|155
|18-7-1
|10-14-2
|10-4-0
|Columbus
|50
|27
|19
|4
|58
|133
|140
|16-8-1
|11-11-3
|8-5-2
|Carolina
|51
|24
|19
|8
|56
|141
|155
|12-7-4
|12-12-4
|6-5-3
|Philadelphia
|51
|24
|19
|8
|56
|147
|150
|13-9-4
|11-10-4
|5-4-4
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|25
|21
|5
|55
|153
|155
|17-9-3
|8-12-2
|7-6-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|25
|22
|5
|55
|173
|189
|13-8-3
|12-14-2
|7-7-1
|Florida
|49
|21
|22
|6
|48
|140
|161
|11-8-3
|10-14-3
|7-4-1
|Detroit
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|128
|147
|11-10-7
|9-11-1
|6-9-2
|Montreal
|51
|20
|25
|6
|46
|130
|161
|12-10-5
|8-15-1
|9-6-2
|Ottawa
|49
|16
|24
|9
|41
|127
|169
|10-11-5
|6-13-4
|5-8-3
|Buffalo
|51
|14
|28
|9
|37
|117
|170
|6-14-3
|8-14-6
|3-6-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|50
|34
|12
|4
|72
|171
|132
|19-3-2
|15-9-2
|12-1-1
|Winnipeg
|52
|30
|13
|9
|69
|169
|140
|18-3-2
|12-10-7
|7-5-2
|Nashville
|49
|30
|12
|7
|67
|151
|125
|17-5-3
|13-7-4
|10-4-2
|St. Louis
|53
|31
|19
|3
|65
|152
|134
|18-10-0
|13-9-3
|7-4-1
|Dallas
|52
|29
|19
|4
|62
|159
|138
|17-8-1
|12-11-3
|7-10-0
|Colorado
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|164
|146
|18-7-1
|10-11-3
|7-6-1
|San Jose
|50
|26
|16
|8
|60
|146
|140
|14-7-3
|12-9-5
|12-2-3
|Anaheim
|52
|25
|17
|10
|60
|145
|144
|14-9-3
|11-8-7
|8-5-5
|Minnesota
|50
|27
|18
|5
|59
|147
|142
|17-4-4
|10-14-1
|8-8-0
|Los Angeles
|51
|27
|19
|5
|59
|142
|126
|12-9-3
|15-10-2
|6-9-3
|Calgary
|51
|25
|18
|8
|58
|143
|146
|12-13-3
|13-5-5
|8-6-3
|Chicago
|50
|24
|19
|7
|55
|148
|137
|12-10-3
|12-9-4
|6-7-2
|Edmonton
|50
|22
|24
|4
|48
|138
|161
|11-13-2
|11-11-2
|10-2-0
|Vancouver
|50
|20
|24
|6
|46
|131
|162
|9-13-3
|11-11-3
|5-9-1
|Arizona
|51
|12
|30
|9
|33
|119
|176
|6-16-3
|6-14-6
|1-7-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Detroit 2, San Jose 1, SO
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
|Thursday's Games
Toronto 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Carolina 2, Montreal 0
Boston 3, St. Louis 1
Florida 4, Buffalo 2
Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT
New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 3
Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Nashville 5, Los Angeles 0
Tampa Bay 7, Calgary 4
Dallas 4, Arizona 1
Colorado 4, Edmonton 3, OT
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.