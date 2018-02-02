|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|50
|34
|13
|3
|71
|176
|128
|Boston
|49
|30
|11
|8
|68
|160
|120
|Washington
|50
|30
|15
|5
|65
|155
|141
|Toronto
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|171
|146
|New Jersey
|50
|26
|16
|8
|60
|151
|150
|Pittsburgh
|52
|28
|21
|3
|59
|156
|155
|Columbus
|50
|27
|19
|4
|58
|133
|140
|Carolina
|51
|24
|19
|8
|56
|141
|155
|Philadelphia
|51
|24
|19
|8
|56
|147
|150
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|25
|21
|5
|55
|153
|155
|N.Y. Islanders
|52
|25
|22
|5
|55
|173
|189
|Florida
|49
|21
|22
|6
|48
|140
|161
|Detroit
|49
|20
|21
|8
|48
|128
|147
|Montreal
|51
|20
|25
|6
|46
|130
|161
|Ottawa
|49
|16
|24
|9
|41
|127
|169
|Buffalo
|51
|14
|28
|9
|37
|117
|170
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|50
|34
|12
|4
|72
|171
|132
|Winnipeg
|52
|30
|13
|9
|69
|169
|140
|Nashville
|49
|30
|12
|7
|67
|151
|125
|St. Louis
|53
|31
|19
|3
|65
|152
|134
|San Jose
|50
|26
|16
|8
|60
|146
|140
|Dallas
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|155
|137
|Anaheim
|52
|25
|17
|10
|60
|145
|144
|Minnesota
|50
|27
|18
|5
|59
|147
|142
|Los Angeles
|51
|27
|19
|5
|59
|142
|126
|Colorado
|49
|27
|18
|4
|58
|160
|143
|Calgary
|50
|25
|17
|8
|58
|139
|139
|Chicago
|50
|24
|19
|7
|55
|148
|137
|Edmonton
|49
|22
|24
|3
|47
|135
|157
|Vancouver
|50
|20
|24
|6
|46
|131
|162
|Arizona
|50
|12
|29
|9
|33
|118
|172
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 0
Detroit 2, San Jose 1, SO
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
|Thursday's Games
Toronto 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Carolina 2, Montreal 0
Boston 3, St. Louis 1
Florida 4, Buffalo 2
Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT
New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 3
Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Nashville 5, Los Angeles 0
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Anaheim at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.