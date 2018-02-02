All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 50 34 13 3 71 176 128 Boston 49 30 11 8 68 160 120 Washington 50 30 15 5 65 155 141 Toronto 53 30 18 5 65 171 146 New Jersey 50 26 16 8 60 151 150 Pittsburgh 52 28 21 3 59 156 155 Columbus 50 27 19 4 58 133 140 Carolina 51 24 19 8 56 141 155 Philadelphia 51 24 19 8 56 147 150 N.Y. Rangers 51 25 21 5 55 153 155 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 173 189 Florida 49 21 22 6 48 140 161 Detroit 49 20 21 8 48 128 147 Montreal 51 20 25 6 46 130 161 Ottawa 49 16 24 9 41 127 169 Buffalo 51 14 28 9 37 117 170 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 50 34 12 4 72 171 132 Winnipeg 52 30 13 9 69 169 140 Nashville 48 29 12 7 65 146 125 St. Louis 53 31 19 3 65 152 134 San Jose 50 26 16 8 60 146 140 Dallas 51 28 19 4 60 155 137 Anaheim 52 25 17 10 60 145 144 Los Angeles 50 27 18 5 59 142 121 Minnesota 50 27 18 5 59 147 142 Colorado 49 27 18 4 58 160 143 Calgary 50 25 17 8 58 139 139 Chicago 50 24 19 7 55 148 137 Edmonton 49 22 24 3 47 135 157 Vancouver 50 20 24 6 46 131 162 Arizona 50 12 29 9 33 118 172

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Detroit 2, San Jose 1, SO

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 2, Montreal 0

Boston 3, St. Louis 1

Florida 4, Buffalo 2

Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT

New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 3

Vegas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.