Karlsson scores in OT to end Senators' skid at 6 games

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored 32 seconds into overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators over the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Thursday night and snap a six-game skid.

Karlsson one-timed a pass from Matt Duchene on a power play, beating Ryan Miller with a shot inside the near post.

Bobby Ryan scored early in the third period for Ottawa, and Mike Condon stopped 30 shots.

Ryan Kesler tied it with 54 seconds left in regulation after Anaheim pulled Miller for an extra attacker. Miller made 30 saves, but Anaheim ended a three-game winning streak.

Each team already had a player in the penalty box when Anaheim's Jakob Silfverberg took a tripping penalty early in the third period. Ottawa scored on the 4-on-3 when Ryan tipped Mike Hoffman's shot.

Ryan left the game a couple shifts later after gloving a loose puck.

Miller was pulled with just over two minutes left in regulation time. Condon made a spectacular save on Kesler, but the forward got a second chance shortly after that and redirected shot by Rickard Rackell.

NOTES: Ottawa C Colin White and D Fredrik Claesson were healthy scratches. D Johnny Oduya (lower body) returned to the lineup after missing the last four games, while Nate Thompson also made his return from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the last five games. ... Magnus Paajarvi, acquired off waivers, made his home debut for the Senators.

