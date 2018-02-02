All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 50 34 13 3 71 176 128 17-5-1 17-8-2 9-3-1 Boston 48 29 11 8 66 157 119 16-6-4 13-5-4 10-1-2 Washington 50 30 15 5 65 155 141 19-7-1 11-8-4 9-4-3 Toronto 53 30 18 5 65 171 146 14-8-2 16-10-3 6-4-1 Pittsburgh 52 28 21 3 59 156 155 18-7-1 10-14-2 10-4-0 New Jersey 49 25 16 8 58 147 147 13-8-3 12-8-5 5-6-1 Columbus 50 27 19 4 58 133 140 16-8-1 11-11-3 8-5-2 Philadelphia 50 24 18 8 56 144 146 13-9-4 11-9-4 5-3-4 Carolina 51 24 19 8 56 141 155 12-7-4 12-12-4 6-5-3 N.Y. Rangers 51 25 21 5 55 153 155 17-9-3 8-12-2 7-6-3 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 173 189 13-8-3 12-14-2 7-7-1 Detroit 49 20 21 8 48 128 147 11-10-7 9-11-1 6-9-2 Florida 48 20 22 6 46 136 159 11-8-3 9-14-3 6-4-1 Montreal 51 20 25 6 46 130 161 12-10-5 8-15-1 9-6-2 Ottawa 48 15 24 9 39 125 168 9-11-5 6-13-4 5-8-3 Buffalo 50 14 27 9 37 115 166 6-13-3 8-14-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 49 33 12 4 70 168 130 19-3-2 14-9-2 12-1-1 Winnipeg 51 30 13 8 68 167 137 18-3-1 12-10-7 7-5-2 Nashville 48 29 12 7 65 146 125 16-5-3 13-7-4 10-4-2 St. Louis 52 31 18 3 65 151 131 18-10-0 13-8-3 7-4-1 San Jose 50 26 16 8 60 146 140 14-7-3 12-9-5 12-2-3 Dallas 51 28 19 4 60 155 137 17-8-1 11-11-3 7-10-0 Los Angeles 50 27 18 5 59 142 121 12-9-3 15-9-2 6-9-3 Minnesota 50 27 18 5 59 147 142 17-4-4 10-14-1 8-8-0 Anaheim 51 25 17 9 59 144 142 14-9-3 11-8-6 8-5-5 Colorado 49 27 18 4 58 160 143 18-7-1 9-11-3 7-6-1 Calgary 50 25 17 8 58 139 139 12-12-3 13-5-5 8-6-3 Chicago 50 24 19 7 55 148 137 12-10-3 12-9-4 6-7-2 Edmonton 49 22 24 3 47 135 157 11-13-1 11-11-2 10-2-0 Vancouver 50 20 24 6 46 131 162 9-13-3 11-11-3 5-9-1 Arizona 50 12 29 9 33 118 172 6-15-3 6-14-6 1-7-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, N.Y. Islanders 0

Detroit 2, San Jose 1, SO

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

Thursday's Games

Toronto 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Carolina 2, Montreal 0

St. Louis at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vegas at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 1 p.m.