McElhinney stops 25 shots, Maple Leafs beat Rangers 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Curtis McElhinney stopped 25 shots to give the Toronto Maple Leafs their second straight shutout, 4-0 over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

James van Riemsdyk, Patrick Marleau, Zach Hyman and Justin Holl scored to help the Maple Leafs get their fourth straight win and a sweep of the teams' three-game season series. McElhinney was barely tested in his seventh career shutout and second of the season.

It came one night after Frederik Andersen had 25 saves in a 5-0 win at home against the Islanders, giving Toronto back-to-back shutouts for the second time this season. The Maple Leafs extended their shutout streak to 142 minutes, 17 seconds since Dallas' Tyler Seguin scored late in the second period of Toronto's 4-1 win last Thursday.

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist was pulled early in the second period after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Ondrej Pavelec came on and stopped all 19 shots he faced. New York, shut out for just the second time this season, has lost eight of its last 12.

The Rangers picked up their intensity in the third period as McElhinney had two nice saves on Rick Nash about six minutes into the third, first on a shot from the right circle and then a tip attempt in close six seconds later. McElhinney also denied Jimmy Vesey in front midway through the period.

Toronto controlled play from the start, building a 2-0 lead in the first period and then quickly adding to it in the second.

Marleau scored 52 seconds into the middle period as he got the rebound of a shot by Nazem Kadri and fired a slap shot past Lundqvist from inside the blue line between the faceoff circles for his 17th.

Hyman took a pass from William Nylander, skated in on Lundqvist and went forehand to backhand before putting it in from the left side for his 10th at 3:05 to make it 4-0. Pavelec then replaced Lundqvist.

The Rangers had just 12 shots on goal after 40 minutes and were booed by the home crowd as they skated off at the end of the second period.

Mitch Marner had an open net with Pavelec out of position early in the third but hit a goalpost with his attempt.

Holl got Toronto on the board 8:42 into the game as his shot from the right side beyond the faceoff circle rang off the left post and in. It was the defenseman's second career goal — and second in two nights after being called up from Toronto of the AHL for his NHL debut Wednesday.

McElhinney made in-close saves on Nash with 8 1/2 minutes to go and a tip by Vesey 40 seconds later to preserve Toronto's lead.

Connor Brown found van Riemsdyk streaking to the net on a rush and the forward put a backhand past Lundqvist for his 20th with 4:37 left to make it 2-0.

NOTES: Toronto previously had consecutive shutouts with a 1-0 overtime win at New Jersey on Nov. 18 and 6-0 at home against Montreal on Nov. 18. ... The Maple Leafs were without D Ron Hainsey (illness) for the second straight game. LW Matt Martin was a healthy scratch for the fourth straight game. ... The Rangers are still without F Chris Kreider, who missed his 14th straight game due to a blood clot in his right arm and ensuing rib surgery to alleviate it. D Kevin Shattenkirk is also out while recovering from knee surgery. ... F Cody McLeod made his Rangers debut one week after being claimed off waivers from Nashville. ... New York F Pavel Buchnevich left the game after a collision with Toronto's Jake Gardiner about halfway through the second period and did not return.

Maple Leafs: At Boston on Saturday night to close a two-game trip before a five-game homestand.

Rangers: At Nashville on Saturday night to open a two-game trip.

