Twin acquitted of murder in Hawaii crash that killed sister

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman accused of deliberating driving off a Hawaii cliff and killing her identical twin sister has been acquitted of murder.

A judge found Alexandria Duval not guilty Thursday. Duval opted to have a judge instead of a jury decide the case.

The sisters were seen arguing on the narrow, winding Hana Highway on the island of Maui before their SUV plunged 200 feet over a cliff in 2016.

Anastasia Duval was in the passenger seat and died.

Alexandria Duval was arrested, but a judge later ordered her released after finding no probable cause for a murder charge. Duval was arrested again months later in Albany, New York, after a grand jury in Hawaii indicted her.

Maui Prosecuting Attorney J.D. Kim says he's disappointed by the verdict.