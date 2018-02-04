Magnitude 5.8 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan's Hualien

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien at 9:56 p.m. tonight (Feb. 4), which several aftershocks striking within minutes later, after a busy day of seismic activity around the island, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of Sunday's largest quake was 27.8 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Government offices at a shallow depth of 16 kilometers.

An intensity level of 5 was felt in Hualien and Yilan, Nantou registered an intensity level of 4, while Taichung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Yunlin and Taipei felt an intensity level of 3. Miaoli, Taitung, Chiayi, Changhua, Tainan recorded an intensity level of 2 and Kaohsiung , Pingtung and Penghu all registered an intensity level of 1.

By 10:28 p.m., a total of 10 aftershocks were reported, with the largest being a magnitude 5.5 temblor which struck at 10:13 p.m. The 5.5 quake was centered 23.6 kilometers north, northeast of the Hualien County Government, at an even shallower depth of only 10 kilometers.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.