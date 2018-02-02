Editor: Guatemalan journalist found dead in cane field

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A Guatemalan journalist and another person have been found dead in a cane field with signs of violence in the southwestern department of Suchitepequez.

Chief editor Abner Guoz of the newspaper Nuestro Diario said Thursday that journalist Angel Laurent Castillo is one of the two victims. He urged authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

Police spokesman Pablo Castillo said officials were working to confirm the identities of the people, but preliminary indications were that one was a journalist.