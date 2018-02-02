WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Twenty-eight Russian athletes have their Olympic doping bans overturned, throwing the International Olympic Committee's policy on the country into turmoil. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 1030 words, photos.

OLY--JOHN LEICESTER-RUSSIAN DOPING

Pity any non-Russian athletes heading for the Winter Olympics. The system that should be protecting them from cheating has failed. By Sports Columnist John Leicester. SENT: 820 words, photos.

— OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-Q&A. By Graham Dunbar.

— OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING-SLIDING — Uhlaender: 'The integrity of sport' at stake over doping. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 700 words, photo.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-CONTE

LONDON — Power is draining from Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge as quickly as Chelsea is hemorrhaging points. By Rob Harris. SENT: 760 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

DURBAN, South Africa — Virat Kohli's masterful 112 maintains India's winning momentum in South Africa as he leads his team to a convincing six-wicket win in the first one-day international. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP 2018-LOCUSTS

MOSCOW — The head of the World Cup organizing committee has dismissed claims that a plague of locusts could threaten the soccer tournament in Russia. SENT: 120 words, photo.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-MADRID'S DEFENSE

MADRID — It's a good thing for Real Madrid that Levante has one of the worst attacks in the Spanish league. Madrid's defense is in tatters again, with PSG looming. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 370 words.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-INTER MILAN CRISIS

MILAN — Two months is a long time in football and Inter Milan know that more than most after having experienced one of its worst slumps in recent history. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 430 words, photos.

RGU--WALES-SCOTLAND

Wales won't have Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau, Rhys Webb, Jonathan Davies, George North, Dan Biggar, or Liam Williams. The injury list goes on. And yet Wales will still look very familiar to Scotland skipper John Barclay on Saturday in Cardiff. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 710 words.

RGU--FRANCE-IRELAND

PARIS — Jacques Brunel was appointed in December as France coach to end the rot. For his first team selection, he's made one gutsy pick. He's given a starting debut to 19-year-old flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert against Ireland in the Six Nations opening round on Saturday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 560 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Suarez scores as Barcelona beats Valencia 1-0 in Copa semis. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 400 words, photos.

— OLY--SKI-NEW MEDALS — Some elite skiers say 'No, thanks' to new Olympic team event. By Andrew Dampf and Howard Femdrich. SENT: 710 words, photos.

— SOC--ITALY-CRISIS — Fabbricini named emergency leader of Italy soccer. SENT: 560 words, photos.

— SOC--EUROPEAN SOCCER WEEKEND — What to watch in the main leagues. SENT: 670 words, photos.

