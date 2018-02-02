AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Feb. 2

thru 4, Scottsdale, Arizona — golf, US PGA Tour, Phoenix Open.

thru 4, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — golf, European Tour, Maybank Championship.

thru 4, various sites — tennis, Davis Cup first round: World Group: Australia vs. Germany, Japan vs. Italy, Kazakhstan vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. United States, Croatia vs. Canada, Belgium vs. Hungary, France vs. Netherlands, Spain vs. Britain.

SATURDAY, Feb. 3

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Six Nations, Wales vs. Scotland.

Paris — rugby, Six Nations, France vs. Ireland.

Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. New Zealand, T20 tri-series.

thru 4, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 4, Willingen, Germany — ski jumping, World Cup.

thru 4, Hamilton, New Zealand — rugby, world series, New Zealand Sevens.

Alder, Russia — boxing, Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos for Gassiev's IBF and Dorticos' WBA cruiserweight titles.

Corpus Christi, Texas — boxing, Gilberto Ramirez vs. Habib Ahmed for Ramirez's WBO super middleweight titles; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Israel Gonzalez for Ancajas' IBF super flyweight title.

SUNDAY, Feb. 4

Rome — rugby, Six Nations, Italy vs. England.

Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 2nd ODI.

Minneapolis — American football, Super Bowl: New England vs. Philadelphia.

Naha, Japan — boxing, Daigo Higa vs. Moises Fuentes for Higa's WBC flyweight title.

MONDAY, Feb. 5

thru 11, Montpellier, France — tennis, ATP, Open Sud de France.

thru 11, Sofia, Bulgaria — tennis, ATP, Sofia Open.

thru 11, Quito, Ecuador — tennis, ATP, Ecuador Open.

TUESDAY, Feb. 6

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 7

Hobart, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. England, T20 tri-series.

Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 3rd ODI.

THURSDAY, Feb. 8

thru 11, Pebble Beach, California — golf, US PGA Tour, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

thru 11, Perth, Australia — golf, European Tour, World Super 6.

thru 12, Mirpur, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd test.

FRIDAY, Feb. 9

thru 25, Pyeongchang, South Korea — Winter Olympics.

SATURDAY, Feb. 10

Dublin — rugby, Six Nations, Ireland vs. Italy.

London — rugby, Six Nations, England vs. Wales.

Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. England, T20 tri-series.

Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. India, 4th ODI.

thru 11, various sites — tennis, Fed Cup first round: World Group: Belarus vs. Germany, Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, France vs. Belgium, United States vs. Netherlands.

London — boxing, Zolani Tete vs. Omar Narvaez for Tete's WBO bantamweight title.

Cancun, Mexico — boxing, Miguel Berchelt vs. Cristian Mijares for Berchelt's WBC junior lightweight title.

SUNDAY, Feb. 11

Edinburgh, Scotland — rugby, Six Nations, Scotland vs. France.