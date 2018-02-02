Super Bowl winners mostly lack star running backs these days

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — It's been a decade since a Super Bowl winner had a 100-yard rusher.

The New England Patriots haven't done it while winning five of their seven title game appearances with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick since 2002.

That helps illustrate how the game has changed since Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Terrell Davis were carrying the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos to championships.

Sunday's Super Bowl between the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be the 20th since the last time a running back was the MVP: Davis.

Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz says the days of 35-carry backs are probably over, replaced in many cases by specialty players. That's a pretty good way to describe both these teams, who have combined for just three 100-yard rushing games all season.

