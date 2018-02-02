Gronkowski cleared to play in Super Bowl after concussion

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has been cleared from the concussion protocol and will play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gronkowski participated fully in practice on Thursday. Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise also practiced after being cleared from the concussion protocol. Malcolm Butler (illness) and Brandon King (knee) also participated in the workout.

Gronk said he is "ready to roll" and has no limitations. He had been sidelined since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville's Barry Church in the first half of New England's AFC championship game win.

The All-Pro tight end missed last year's Super Bowl win over Atlanta after undergoing back surgery.

Gronkowski led the team in receiving during the regular season with 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL