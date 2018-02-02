NY opera fires stage director for 'inappropriate behavior'

NEW YORK (AP) — New York's Metropolitan Opera has fired world-renowned British stage director John Copley for what the company calls "inappropriate behavior" during a rehearsal.

The 84-year-old Copley was let go two months after Met Music Director Emeritus James Levine lost his position amid sexual abuse allegations.

In a statement released Thursday to The Associated Press, the Met said a chorister complained about Copley's behavior in a rehearsal room this week. It said Copley no longer would be directing a revival of his own 1990 production of Rossini's "Semiramide" (she-meeh-RAH'-meeh-deh), which opens Feb. 19.

Met spokesman Tim McKeough declined to offer details. Copley's agent declined to comment.

Copley is a director beloved by some of the biggest singing stars who have worked with him for more than six decades.