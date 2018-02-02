Man guilty of attempted murder in ambush shooting of officer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man accused of ambushing a Philadelphia police officer with a hail of gunfire in the name of the Islamic State group has been convicted of attempted murder.

Edward Archer also was found guilty Thursday of aggravated assault and other charges stemming from the January 2016 shooting of Officer Jesse Hartnett in his patrol car. The verdict came after the panel deliberated for less than three hours.

Hartnett, who returned fire, spent two weeks hospitalized. His arm was broken, and he suffered nerve damage.

When questioned by police, Archer repeatedly pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State and said he acted out of religious inspiration.

But authorities have said there's no indication Archer had coordinated the attack with a terrorist organization. He also was never charged with a terrorism-related offense.