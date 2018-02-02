Amazon's quarterly profit tops $1 billion for first time

NEW YORK (AP) — It was a prime holiday season for Amazon: The online retailing giant posted its biggest quarterly profit yet Thursday as it sold more voice-activated Echo devices and added more Prime members.

The Seattle-based company reported net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.75 per share, in the three months ending Dec. 31. That blew past the $1.88 per share analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Revenue soared 38 percent to $60.5 billion in the fourth quarter, beating the $59.8 billion analysts expected.

Amazon.com Inc.'s stock rose more than 4 percent in after-hours trading Thursday.