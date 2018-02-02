  1. Home
Top selling vehicles in the US in January

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/02 05:22

Automakers released U.S. sales of new cars and trucks for January on Thursday. These were the top-selling vehicles, the number sold and the percent change from January of 2017.

Vehicle January 2018 sales Percent change
Ford F-Series 58,937 +1.6
Chevrolet Silverado 40,716 +14.5
Nissan Rogue 36,184 +25.8
Ram pickup 29,358 -13.1
Toyota RAV4 26,655 +20.3
Chevrolet Equinox 26,405 +50.3
Toyota Camry 24,638 +21.3
Honda CR-V 24,326 -16.9
Honda Civic 23,749 +2.8
Nissan Altima 20,185 +6.6

Source: Autodata Corp.