Top selling vehicles in the US in January

Automakers released U.S. sales of new cars and trucks for January on Thursday. These were the top-selling vehicles, the number sold and the percent change from January of 2017.
|Vehicle
|January 2018 sales
|Percent change
|Ford F-Series
|58,937
|+1.6
|Chevrolet Silverado
|40,716
|+14.5
|Nissan Rogue
|36,184
|+25.8
|Ram pickup
|29,358
|-13.1
|Toyota RAV4
|26,655
|+20.3
|Chevrolet Equinox
|26,405
|+50.3
|Toyota Camry
|24,638
|+21.3
|Honda CR-V
|24,326
|-16.9
|Honda Civic
|23,749
|+2.8
|Nissan Altima
|20,185
|+6.6
Source: Autodata Corp.