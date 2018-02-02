PayPal and UPS stumble while eBay and Qorvo advance

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
eBay Inc., up $5.61 to $46.19
The e-commerce company gave a strong forecast for the current quarter.
PayPal Holdings Inc., down $6.92 to $78.40
EBay said it is changing payment processors and will work with Ayden instead of PayPal.
United Parcel Service Inc., down $7.81 to $119.51
The shipping company said higher costs hurt its business in the fourth quarter.
Owens & Minor Inc., down $3.28 to $17.78
The medical supply company said prices and profit margins fell in the fourth quarter as it gave a weak forecast.
Qorvo Inc., up $11.57 to $83.34
The chipmaker had a solid quarter, and analysts concluded more of its devices are being used in Apple products.
Facebook Inc., up $6.20 to $193.09
The social media company had a strong fourth quarter and investor fears about its changes to users' feeds eased somewhat.
Mondelez International Inc., up $1.47 to $45.87
The maker of Oreo cookies, Trident gum and other brands said sales in Europe and Latin America climbed in the fourth quarter.
Hershey Inc., down $6.56 to $103.77
The candy and chocolate bar maker posted a smaller profit and weaker sales than analysts hoped.