Cass posts 4Q profit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for charges related to the passage of recent tax cuts, came to 58 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $35 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25 million, or $2.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $135.3 million.

Cass shares added 54 cents to $58.49 in afternoon trading.

_____

