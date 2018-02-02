Arizona lawmaker faces vote to kick him out over allegations

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican lawmaker faces a vote Thursday to kick him out of the Arizona House after a report ordered by legislative leaders of his own party showed he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment toward women.

Rep. Don Shooter of Yuma is believed to be the first lawmaker expelled from a state legislature since the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct began. Other state lawmakers nationwide have resigned or been stripped of their leadership posts after being accused of misconduct.

The fallout comes months after a female lawmaker said Shooter harassed her and then many other women, including the then-publisher of Arizona's largest newspaper, complained that he subjected them inappropriate sexual comments or actions.

Shooter told The Associated Press that he deserves to be punished but did nothing to justify expulsion.

"I've had two, three months to think about this. I did wrong, I deserve a censure," he said. "But I'll tell you this. I was sent here by the people of District 13. And to the best of my knowledge, I've never betrayed that trust, never, never. Not for monkey business, not for contributions, not for influence, not for power, not for anything.

"And by God, they're the ones who should throw me out if they want to throw me out. And they may," he said.

Shooter had been facing censure, but Republican House Speaker J.D. Mesnard moved for a vote to expel him after the embattled lawmaker sent a letter to fellow representatives Thursday. It alleged the investigative report that Mesnard commissioned whitewashed accusations against another House member that were far worse than Shooter is accused of doing.

"Rep. Shooter's letter represents a clear act of retaliation and intimidation, and yet another violation of the House's harassment policy, so I will be moving to expel him from the House of Representatives immediately," Mesnard said in slamming the letter.

Expulsion requires support from 40 of 60 members, while a censure requires a simple majority. Republicans control 36 seats and Democrats 24.

Republican Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita initially complained about Shooter's behavior in mid-October. In the following weeks, the woman then working as the publisher of the Arizona Republic newspaper and a number of other women also complained about inappropriate behavior and comments by Shooter.

Former Arizona Republic Publisher Mi-Ai Parrish wrote in a column online that Shooter told her last year during a meeting in his office that he had done everything on his "bucket list," except for "those Asian twins in Mexico." Parrish is Asian-American.

The investigation substantiated some of the allegations, but not all.

Shooter has denied sexual harassment but acknowledged that he had made "jarring, insensitive and demeaning" comments. He asked for the investigation after Ugenti-Rita said he propositioned her.

"I say stupid things and do stupid things I guess," he said Thursday. "And I stood up I apologized to those that I hurt that were legitimate. I can't change the past, but I can change the future if I'm given the opportunity, that's it."