Correction: Earns-Hanover Insurance Group story

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — In a story Wednesday about Hanover Insurance Group Inc.'s quarterly results, generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research, The Associated Press reported erroneously that full-year revenue was $5.16 billion. It was $5.18 billion.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Hanover Insurance posts 4Q profit

Hanover Insurance Group posts profit of $51.5 million in fourth quarter

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $51.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to $2 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $186.2 million, or $4.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.18 billion.

Hanover Insurance shares have climbed nearly 5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $113.16, an increase of 35 percent in the last 12 months.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THG

