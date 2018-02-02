4 migrants in Calais shot as French police break up melee

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say four migrants have been shot in the northern port city of Calais in a confrontation that police tried to stop.

The prefecture of Pas-de-Calais said about 100 migrants fought with stones and sticks Thursday after a meal distribution, before up to 200 Eritrean migrants cornered 30 Afghans in another area. It said police moved in "to protect the Afghan migrants."

It was not immediately clear how the four migrants were wounded. Three others suffered head injuries.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Twitter that he was heading to Calais on Thursday evening "after these serious incidents." He said he was meeting with the police, Calais' mayor and the prefect, the highest state authority in the region.