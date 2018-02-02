South Africa vs India 1st ODI Scoreboard

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday after India beat South Africa by six wickets in the first one-day international at Kingsmead:

South Africa

Quinton de Kock lbw b Chahal 34

Hashim Amla lbw b Bumrah 16

Faf du Plessis c Pandya b Kumar 120

Aiden Markram c Pandya b Chahal 9

JP Duminy b Kuldeep 12

David Miller c Kohli b Kuldeep 7

Chris Morris b Kuldeep 37

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 27

Kagiso Rabada run out (Dhoni/Kumar) 1

Morne Morkel not out 0

Extras: (3lb, 1nb, 2w) 6

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 269

Overs: 50.

Did not bat: Imran Tahir.

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-83, 3-103, 4-122, 5-134, 6-208, 7-264, 8-268.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-1-71-1 (1w), Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-56-1 (1w), Hardik Pandya 7-0-41-0 (1nb), Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-45-2, Kuldeep Yadav 10-0-34-3, Kedar Jadhav 3-0-19-0.

India (Target: 270)

Rohit Sharma c de Kock b Morkel 20

Shikhar Dhawan run out (Markram) 35

Virat Kohli c Rabada b Phehlukwayo 112

Ajinkya Rahane c Tahir b Phehlukwayo 79

Hardik Pandya not out 3

Mahendra Singh Dhoni not out 4

Extras: (6lb, 11w) 17

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 270

Overs: 45.3

Did not bat: Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-67, 3-256, 4-262.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 7-0-35-1 (1w), Kagiso Rabada 9.3-0-48-0, Chris Morris 7-0-52-0 (2w), Imran Tahir 10-0-51-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 8-0-42-2 (2w), JP Duminy 2-0-16-0 (1w), Aiden Markram 2-0-20-0 (1w).

Result: India won by six wickets.

Series: India leads six-match series 1-0.

Toss: South Africa.

Umpires: Bongani Jele, South Africa, and Ian Gould, England.

TV Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.