Trump says Republicans had a bumper year

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (AP) — President Donald Trump says Republicans are coming off one of "the greatest years in the history of a party."

Trump is speaking to the House and Senate Republicans' annual legislative retreat at the luxury Greenbrier Resort.

Trump is taking a victory lap, stressing the newly enacted tax overhaul and efforts to reduce regulations.

The president adds that Republican Speaker Paul Ryan recently told him that "he's never seen the Republican party so united."

He's also attacking Democrats for not supporting his agenda. Trump says that during his State of the Union address they "sat there stone cold, no smile, no applause."

He suggests Democrats would prefer to see Republicans fail than see the country thrive.