3 in Ohio House want lawmaker to resign over crass remarks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group of Democratic women in the Ohio House say a veteran Republican lawmaker who has apologized for offensive remarks he made during a staff member's going-away party should resign.

State Reps. Nickie Antonio, Teresa Fedor (FEH'-dur) and Michele Lepore-Hagan have told Republican House Speaker Clifford Rosenberger in a letter Thursday that Rep. Bill Seitz's conduct was "a black eye on the institution."

The 63-year-old Seitz reportedly disparaged a current and a former female House member during a Jan. 23 roast honoring the outgoing House chief of staff and made light of a sexual harassment scandal that led to a former Senate colleague's resignation last year.

Seitz says he has expressed regret for the remarks in an open letter and personally, and that he has no intention of resigning.