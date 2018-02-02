4 killed in clash between Mexican soldiers, suspects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say four gunmen have died in a clash with marines on the outskirts of Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state.

The state police department said Thursday the gunmen ambushed the marine patrol. It said six rifles and four pistols were found following the Wednesday clash.

A state government employee who wasn't authorized to be named said that in a separate incident Wednesday, a man driving a luxury car was shot to death in Culiacan.

Video posted to social media sites by a witness shows a crowd of onlookers gathering around the car where the man lay wounded.

Shouting can be heard telling people to go away, and then a round of gunfire, as the killers apparently came back to finish the victim off.