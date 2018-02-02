Aptiv misses 4Q profit forecasts

GILLINGHAM, England (AP) — Aptiv PLC on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $256 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gillingham, England-based company said it had net income of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.28 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The vehicle parts maker posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.33 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.36 billion, or $5.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Aptiv expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.17 to $1.22.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.28 billion to $3.38 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Aptiv expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.4 billion to $13.8 billion.

Aptiv shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35 percent in the last 12 months.

This story has been corrected to show that the company has changed its name to Aptiv from Delphi Automotive.