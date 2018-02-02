The Latest: Man killed in train crash father of 1-year-old

Emergency personnel inspect the lead engine of an Amtrak train that was carrying multiple Republican lawmakers that crashed into a garbage truck in C
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a train crash involving a garbage truck in Crozet, Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. An Amtrak passenger trai
Emergency personnel load an injured person into an ambulance near the scene of where an Amtrak train carrying multiple Republican lawmakers crashed in
Emergency personnel move an injured person to an ambulance near the scene of where an Amtrak train carrying multiple Republican lawmakers crashed into
The railroad crossing arm is seen lowered next to the scene of where an Amtrak train carrying multiple Republican lawmakers crashed into a garbage tru
Wreckage is seen near the scene of where an Amtrak train carrying multiple Republican lawmakers crashed into a garbage truck in Crozet, Va., on Wedne
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a train crash involving a garbage truck in Crozet, Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. An Amtrak passenger trai
This photo provided by Rep. Jeff Denham shows the damage to the front of a train after crashing into a garbage truck in Crozet, Va., on Wednesday, Jan
This photo provided by Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine shows emergency personnel standing near a chartered train carrying members of Congress after it hi
This photo provided by Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, shows a crash site near Crozet, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. A chartered train carrying dozens
Passengers watch as emergency personnel operate work at the scene of a train crash involving a garbage truck in Crozet, Va., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 20
CROZET, Va. (AP) — The man who was killed when a train carrying Republican congressmen struck a garbage truck in rural Virginia was the father of a 1-year-old boy and was well-liked by his co-workers and customers.
Christopher Foley was an employee of Time Disposal. He was killed Wednesday when an Amtrak train taking the GOP lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia slammed into a trash truck in Crozet, Virginia.
Foley's co-workers called him "a friend and a brother." By late Thursday morning, a GoFundMe page set up by co-workers to help Foley's family listed more than $7,000 in contributions, some from people who said the 28-year-old Foley collected their trash.
Roger Lehr is an 82-year-old retired professor. He says Foley and his co-workers had picked up his trash about an hour before the crash. He said Foley always rode on the back of the truck. He said the crew did a great job and would sometimes run up his driveway to get his trash if he had forgotten to put it out in time.
Of the six people injured in the crash, four people have been discharged from UVA Medical Center, one patient remains in critical condition and another is in fair condition.