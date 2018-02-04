Two people killed, three injured in Yilan house fire

Taipei, Feb. 4 (CNA) Two people were found dead and three others were hospitalized after a fire engulfed a home in Toucheng Township in Yilan County on Sunday, firefighters said.

Firefighters said they rushed to the scene of the fire on Qingyun Road, where neighbors reported hearing cries for help at around 1:00 p.m. as heavy smoke belched from an eatery on the ground floor, which was closed at the time.

Witnesses also said they saw people jumping from the second floor as the fire tore through the building, according to firefighters.

After fire was brought under control at around 2:10 p.m., firefighters said, they were able to enter the building and found a child and one adult dead inside the home.

Three other people were hospitalized with injuries, firefighters said.

The police have closed off the area and are investigating the cause of the fire.