  1. Home
  2. World

Two people killed, three injured in Yilan house fire

Two people were found dead and three others were hospitalized after a fire engulfed a home in Toucheng Township in Yilan County on Sunday

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/04 17:50

(photo courtesy of the public) (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 4 (CNA) Two people were found dead and three others were hospitalized after a fire engulfed a home in Toucheng Township in Yilan County on Sunday, firefighters said.

Firefighters said they rushed to the scene of the fire on Qingyun Road, where neighbors reported hearing cries for help at around 1:00 p.m. as heavy smoke belched from an eatery on the ground floor, which was closed at the time.

Witnesses also said they saw people jumping from the second floor as the fire tore through the building, according to firefighters.

After fire was brought under control at around 2:10 p.m., firefighters said, they were able to enter the building and found a child and one adult dead inside the home.

Three other people were hospitalized with injuries, firefighters said.

The police have closed off the area and are investigating the cause of the fire. 
Toucheng Township
Yilan County

RELATED ARTICLES

Central Weather Bureau names Taiwan’s rainiest place
2018/02/03 14:54
Taiwan's Kavalan Whisky expands market to Malaysia
2018/01/27 13:50
9.7km highway run to kick off in Eastern Taiwan
2018/01/20 16:49
Bald cypress trees beside Lipi Lake in Yilan County, northeastern Taiwan turn russet-red
2018/01/10 17:13
Members of OhBear day trip reconnect with nature in Yilan, northeastern Taiwan
2017/12/27 22:02