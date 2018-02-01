F1 makes some changes to this year's time schedule

LONDON (AP) — Formula One has made two changes to the weekend time schedule for its 21 races this season.

The races will all start at 10 minutes past the hour, with most of the European events beginning at 3:10 p.m.

F1 says the decision was made to better suit television schedules because "broadcasters usually go on air precisely on the hour, hence missing the tension and emotion that characterize the minutes before the start of each grand prix."

The weekend timetable at European and Brazilian races will also be shifted back an hour in a bid to help attract a larger television audience.

F1 says "other minor adjustments have been made in order to avoid clashes with other major sports events like the FIFA World Cup."