Cuba protests US internet task force

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba is protesting the creation of a U.S. task force on increasing internet access on the island — a measure that's part of President Donald Trump's hardening of U.S. policy on Cuba.

The new policy Trump outlined in June requires the creation of a task force "to examine the technological challenges and opportunities for expanding internet access in Cuba." That would include U.S. federal funding for independent media and "internet freedom." The task force will hold its first meeting in Washington on Wednesday.

Cuba says it delivered diplomatic notes of protest to the top U.S. diplomatic in Havana and to the State Department in Washington.

The notes "rejected the goal of manipulating the internet to bring about illegal program with subversive political ends," the Cuban Foreign Ministry says.