|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|25
|22
|2
|1
|73
|18
|68
|Man United
|25
|16
|5
|4
|49
|18
|53
|Liverpool
|25
|14
|8
|3
|57
|29
|50
|Chelsea
|25
|15
|5
|5
|45
|19
|50
|Tottenham
|25
|14
|6
|5
|49
|22
|48
|Arsenal
|25
|12
|6
|7
|46
|34
|42
|Burnley
|25
|9
|8
|8
|20
|22
|35
|Leicester
|25
|9
|7
|9
|37
|34
|34
|Everton
|25
|8
|7
|10
|28
|40
|31
|Bournemouth
|25
|7
|7
|11
|28
|36
|28
|Watford
|25
|7
|6
|12
|33
|44
|27
|West Ham
|25
|6
|9
|10
|31
|43
|27
|Crystal Palace
|25
|6
|8
|11
|23
|38
|26
|Newcastle
|25
|6
|6
|13
|23
|35
|24
|Brighton
|25
|5
|9
|11
|18
|34
|24
|Stoke
|25
|6
|6
|13
|25
|50
|24
|Huddersfield
|25
|6
|6
|13
|19
|44
|24
|Southampton
|25
|4
|11
|10
|25
|36
|23
|Swansea
|25
|6
|5
|14
|18
|36
|23
|West Brom
|25
|3
|11
|11
|19
|34
|20
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Swansea 3, Arsenal 1
West Ham 1, Crystal Palace 1
Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 3
|Wednesday, Jan. 31
Newcastle 1, Burnley 1
Chelsea 0, Bournemouth 3
Southampton 1, Brighton 1
Everton 2, Leicester 1
Man City 3, West Brom 0
Tottenham 2, Man United 0
Stoke 0, Watford 0
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Burnley vs. Man City 1230 GMT
Man United vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Southampton 1500 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Leicester vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Brighton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Arsenal vs. Everton 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 4
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle 1415 GMT
Liverpool vs. Tottenham 1630 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 5
Watford vs. Chelsea 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|29
|20
|5
|4
|51
|22
|65
|Derby
|29
|15
|9
|5
|44
|23
|54
|Aston Villa
|29
|15
|8
|6
|43
|25
|53
|Cardiff
|28
|15
|6
|7
|40
|25
|51
|Bristol City
|29
|14
|9
|6
|42
|32
|51
|Fulham
|29
|13
|9
|7
|49
|35
|48
|Sheffield United
|29
|14
|4
|11
|42
|33
|46
|Middlesbrough
|29
|13
|6
|10
|38
|27
|45
|Preston
|29
|11
|12
|6
|35
|28
|45
|Leeds
|29
|13
|5
|11
|40
|33
|44
|Brentford
|29
|11
|10
|8
|42
|36
|43
|Ipswich
|29
|12
|4
|13
|41
|41
|40
|Norwich
|29
|11
|7
|11
|29
|33
|40
|Millwall
|29
|8
|11
|10
|33
|33
|35
|Nottingham Forest
|29
|11
|2
|16
|35
|46
|35
|Sheffield Wednesday
|29
|7
|12
|10
|30
|34
|33
|QPR
|29
|8
|9
|12
|31
|42
|33
|Reading
|29
|8
|8
|13
|33
|37
|32
|Barnsley
|29
|6
|9
|14
|29
|43
|27
|Birmingham
|29
|7
|6
|16
|19
|40
|27
|Hull
|29
|5
|11
|13
|39
|45
|26
|Bolton
|28
|6
|8
|14
|26
|46
|26
|Sunderland
|29
|5
|10
|14
|31
|50
|25
|Burton Albion
|29
|6
|6
|17
|22
|55
|24
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Birmingham 3, Sunderland 1
Millwall 0, Derby 0
Nottingham Forest 0, Preston 3
Sheffield United 0, Aston Villa 1
Hull 0, Leeds 0
Middlesbrough 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Burton Albion 1, Reading 3
|Friday, Feb. 2
Bolton vs. Bristol City 2000 GMT
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Sunderland vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Birmingham 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Brentford 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Sheffield United 1730 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|27
|18
|6
|3
|53
|13
|60
|Blackburn
|29
|17
|8
|4
|54
|27
|59
|Shrewsbury
|28
|17
|7
|4
|37
|20
|58
|Scunthorpe
|30
|14
|9
|7
|42
|30
|51
|Bradford
|30
|15
|3
|12
|44
|45
|48
|Rotherham
|29
|14
|5
|10
|48
|36
|47
|Charlton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|37
|33
|46
|Peterborough
|28
|12
|7
|9
|46
|37
|43
|Portsmouth
|29
|13
|3
|13
|34
|33
|42
|Gillingham
|29
|10
|10
|9
|34
|32
|40
|Bristol Rovers
|29
|12
|3
|14
|42
|45
|39
|Oxford United
|29
|10
|8
|11
|44
|43
|38
|Plymouth
|30
|10
|8
|12
|33
|39
|38
|Doncaster
|30
|9
|10
|11
|34
|35
|37
|Fleetwood Town
|29
|10
|6
|13
|40
|45
|36
|AFC Wimbledon
|28
|9
|7
|12
|28
|31
|34
|Southend
|29
|9
|7
|13
|35
|49
|34
|Walsall
|28
|8
|9
|11
|35
|41
|33
|Blackpool
|29
|8
|9
|12
|34
|40
|33
|Northampton
|30
|9
|6
|15
|28
|50
|33
|Milton Keynes Dons
|28
|7
|9
|12
|29
|40
|30
|Oldham
|30
|7
|8
|15
|41
|55
|29
|Rochdale
|26
|4
|10
|12
|26
|37
|22
|Bury
|28
|5
|5
|18
|21
|43
|20
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Rochdale vs. Wigan ppd.
Blackburn 3, Walsall 1
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Portsmouth vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1945 GMT
Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|30
|18
|6
|6
|66
|30
|60
|Wycombe
|29
|15
|7
|7
|55
|40
|52
|Notts County
|29
|14
|9
|6
|48
|32
|51
|Exeter
|28
|16
|3
|9
|40
|33
|51
|Coventry
|29
|15
|5
|9
|34
|21
|50
|Mansfield Town
|29
|13
|11
|5
|43
|32
|50
|Swindon
|29
|16
|2
|11
|45
|40
|50
|Accrington Stanley
|28
|15
|4
|9
|48
|34
|49
|Lincoln City
|29
|13
|9
|7
|41
|28
|48
|Newport County
|30
|12
|10
|8
|41
|36
|46
|Colchester
|30
|11
|10
|9
|40
|37
|43
|Crawley Town
|30
|12
|6
|12
|32
|35
|42
|Carlisle
|29
|11
|8
|10
|39
|37
|41
|Stevenage
|30
|10
|8
|12
|38
|41
|38
|Cambridge United
|29
|10
|8
|11
|28
|39
|38
|Cheltenham
|30
|9
|8
|13
|40
|45
|35
|Grimsby Town
|31
|9
|8
|14
|28
|43
|35
|Port Vale
|30
|9
|6
|15
|34
|41
|33
|Yeovil
|29
|8
|7
|14
|41
|50
|31
|Morecambe
|30
|7
|9
|14
|29
|41
|30
|Crewe
|29
|9
|2
|18
|34
|49
|29
|Chesterfield
|30
|7
|6
|17
|30
|53
|27
|Forest Green
|30
|7
|5
|18
|31
|53
|26
|Barnet
|29
|5
|7
|17
|28
|43
|22
|Tuesday, Jan. 30
Luton Town 2, Wycombe 3
Yeovil 3, Grimsby Town 0
Lincoln City 3, Newport County 1
Stevenage 0, Swindon 1
Coventry 3, Cambridge United 1
|Wednesday, Jan. 31
Exeter 2, Forest Green 0
|Saturday, Feb. 3
Chesterfield vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon 1945 GMT