Single-digit temperatures, snow on high mountains and rain in low lying areas in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The coldest air since winter continued to sweep northern Taiwan on Sunday, bringing temperatures down to between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius and rain almost all day long in the region, Central Weather Bureau (CWB) Forecaster Li Meng-syuan (李孟軒) said Sunday.

Li said mountainous areas 2,000 meters above sea level as well as areas 1,000 meters above sea level in northern Taiwan will have chances of receiving snow or sleet.

Low temperatures were 8 to 9 degrees from Taichung to Tainan, 11 to 13 degrees in Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Taitung and Hualien areas, and the daytime highs were only about 13 to 14 degrees in central Taiwan and 15 to 16 degrees in southern Taiwan, Li said.

As the rain belt from southern China moved east, it will rain in northern and northeastern Taiwan almost all day long and the rest of Taiwan will have occasional rains, he said.

As for snow, in addition to the great amount of snowfall that has accumulated on Taipingshan, the Yushan Weather Station also reported snowfall, Li said. Judging from temperatures and humidity, Datun Mountain could receive sleet when the temperature is near zero, he said.

Snowfall was also recorded in Yilan's Nanshan at elevations above 1,200 meters, according to local residents, CNA reported.

Li added that the cold air mass will continue to affect Taiwan until early morning on February 7 (Wednesday), then daytime temperatures will bounce back, but the rain will last until February 9 (Friday).

Datung Mountain in Taipei (photo: CNA)

The Atayal village of Smangus in Hsinchu County (photo: CNA)

The Yushan Weather Station (photo: CNA)

The military on Sunday deploys the CM-21 armored personnel carriers to rescue people and cars trapped in snow on Hehuan Mountain (photo: CNA)