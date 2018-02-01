US envoy for North Korea says military option 'not close'

TOKYO (AP) — The United States' special envoy for North Korea says America is not close to taking military action against the North.

Joseph Yun said Thursday that U.S. policy is to apply pressure and leave the door open for dialogue, while keeping all options open.

Yun said a military option is included, but "I don't believe we are close to it."

Yun made the comments at a news conference in Tokyo after attending a meeting on North Korea held by a private think tank.

The two Koreas have resumed talks over the North's participation in this month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, prompting the U.S. and South Korea to postpone regular joint military exercises.