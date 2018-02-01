Jalibert, Palis make debuts in France team against Ireland

PARIS (AP) — Teen flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert and fullback Geoffrey Palis will make their test debuts in France's Six Nations opener against Ireland on Saturday.

France coach Jacques Brunel has named an experimental-looking side in his first match in charge since replacing Guy Noves, who was fired after failing to win any of the four matches in the November test series.

Noves has also selected four uncapped players among his reserves, in what is likely to be a stern test for a France team in transition.

The 19-year-old Jalibert will play alongside scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud, who will make his 32nd test appearance and will take the kicking duties at Stade de France.

Although Brunel has picked an experienced front row, with captain Guilhem Guirado at hooker next to props Jefferson Poirot and Rabah Slimani, lock Arthur Iturria will start his first game in only his second test for France.

Kevin Gourdon, who usually plays at flanker, moves to No. 8 for the first time at international level.

In the backs, Teddy Thomas and Virimi Vakatawa start on the wings with Henry Chavancy will combine with Remi Lamerat at center.

France finished third last year and Ireland was second behind England.