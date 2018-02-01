Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower in places;32;25;SW;15;79%;63%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy with sunshine;22;16;Sunny and breezy;22;15;NW;25;58%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;14;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;E;9;64%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;17;10;Showers, some heavy;12;5;NNE;17;72%;91%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;6;3;Spotty showers;7;1;NNW;23;83%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;-9;-16;Sunny, but cold;-8;-13;NNE;8;60%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, not as cool;13;1;Sunshine and cooler;8;-2;SW;7;45%;4%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder with clearing;-14;-24;Mostly cloudy;-11;-16;ESE;11;87%;23%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Partial sunshine;34;22;SE;8;55%;9%;12

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;16;10;Partly sunny;16;13;SSW;13;70%;55%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;24;19;Rather cloudy;23;17;SW;22;65%;7%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;NW;18;38%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;35;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;10;72%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;Sunlit and pleasant;31;13;Mostly sunny;30;13;ESE;10;32%;0%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;30;21;Mostly cloudy;30;21;SSE;10;54%;13%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;11;5;Partly sunny;12;4;NW;19;55%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;5;-6;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-9;NNW;20;13%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;14;7;Clouds and sun, mild;14;7;SSE;18;65%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;Periods of sun;6;0;A shower in the p.m.;5;0;SW;13;66%;67%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;22;8;A little p.m. rain;21;10;SSE;7;69%;68%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NNW;22;70%;79%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Occasional rain;7;2;Snow and rain;5;1;NW;11;85%;89%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;5;2;Spotty showers;5;0;NW;14;77%;79%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;12;0;Clouds and sun, mild;12;3;WNW;7;74%;60%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A bit of rain;11;4;A bit of rain;9;2;NW;6;77%;87%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;31;23;Sunny and nice;31;20;E;16;58%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;32;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;19;NW;7;42%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;7;-2;Some sunshine;7;-3;NW;12;46%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny;20;9;Sunny and nice;22;10;NE;14;56%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Sun and clouds;23;16;SSE;29;58%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;24;19;Partial sunshine;24;18;NE;5;71%;35%;8

Chennai, India;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;ESE;9;57%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;-5;-15;Sunny, but very cold;-6;-8;SW;16;40%;28%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;NNE;12;69%;81%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;4;1;A snow shower;3;-1;ENE;10;77%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;15;Partly sunny, breezy;20;16;NNE;27;79%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;18;2;Cooler;13;6;SE;13;40%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;33;25;A morning shower;32;24;ENE;18;71%;46%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;28;11;Hazy sun;26;11;N;6;62%;2%;4

Denver, United States;Morning flurries;4;-4;Mostly cloudy;14;2;SSW;10;44%;16%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun;25;15;Hazy sunshine;27;16;S;7;55%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Spotty showers;32;24;Some brightening;31;23;WSW;12;69%;42%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;6;1;Clouds and sun;7;2;SW;21;78%;69%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;7;-2;Partly sunny;8;-2;NNE;9;27%;97%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;16;8;Mostly sunny;14;7;WNW;23;56%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;16;11;Decreasing clouds;16;9;NNE;16;46%;8%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;E;11;71%;64%;14

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;26;21;An afternoon shower;27;21;ENE;12;71%;72%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with snow;1;-2;A little snow;0;-7;NE;12;90%;79%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;31;22;Partly sunny, humid;32;21;S;8;71%;9%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;16;10;Inc. clouds;14;8;NNE;17;58%;10%;5

Honolulu, United States;Showers;27;22;Showers;27;22;SSW;17;79%;100%;2

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;33;14;Sunny and pleasant;32;14;ESE;8;24%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;Hazy sun;22;5;NE;6;54%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;13;10;Low clouds;14;11;SW;21;59%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WNW;15;77%;87%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;Partial sunshine;30;21;N;11;38%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;27;16;Clouds and sun;28;16;SSW;13;57%;72%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;8;-8;Plenty of sunshine;8;-9;W;8;23%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Hazy sun;28;13;NW;7;38%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;20;6;SSW;7;63%;13%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;N;24;29%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;5;2;Clouds and sun, mild;8;1;S;10;75%;38%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;23;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;NNE;11;62%;69%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;33;23;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;W;9;78%;84%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Hazy sun;28;15;SE;8;51%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;4;82%;72%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;13;5;Showers and t-storms;12;6;ESE;9;82%;85%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;24;SW;9;72%;5%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;24;20;Clearing;24;20;S;12;76%;39%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;14;8;Brilliant sunshine;13;6;N;20;56%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;7;2;Clouds and sun;7;1;WNW;20;71%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;27;13;Mostly sunny, warm;27;13;SE;7;35%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;SSW;9;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;11;0;Mostly sunny;9;-2;NNW;15;48%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;High clouds;30;27;Nice with some sun;31;27;NE;16;66%;35%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;30;25;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;ESE;10;80%;93%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;23;Sunshine and nice;32;23;ENE;8;63%;14%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and warmer;23;13;Low clouds;24;14;SSE;16;58%;19%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;23;8;Partly sunny;23;8;NNE;7;33%;44%;7

Miami, United States;Some sun, pleasant;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;NNE;12;67%;44%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;2;1;A little wintry mix;3;0;ENE;7;88%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;24;Sunny and delightful;30;24;ENE;20;65%;25%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;29;20;Sunny and less humid;26;17;E;17;55%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;2;-12;Much colder;-12;-19;W;12;61%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-8;-10;A little icy mix;0;0;SSW;13;80%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;17;Hazy sun;33;17;N;11;49%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;28;13;NE;22;43%;0%;7

New York, United States;A touch of p.m. rain;8;0;Decreasing clouds;1;-8;NW;29;32%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;18;5;Partly sunny, nice;18;6;ESE;8;68%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds;-14;-21;Partly sunny;-13;-22;SSE;10;81%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers of rain/snow;3;-1;Inc. clouds;8;-1;NW;7;75%;13%;4

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;2;-8;Mostly sunny;-5;-13;N;10;68%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow shower;2;-14;Much colder;-13;-21;WSW;22;58%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;24;Showers around;29;25;WNW;11;83%;92%;6

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;24;Partial sunshine;33;23;NNW;20;62%;43%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;28;24;A few showers;30;23;ENE;14;74%;64%;9

Paris, France;A shower;7;1;Showers around;6;1;NW;15;63%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;32;21;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;ENE;15;50%;9%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;NNE;10;56%;8%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Heavy p.m. showers;30;23;Cloudy, downpours;27;22;N;22;91%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;31;20;An afternoon shower;32;20;NNE;9;41%;43%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;6;1;Cloudy;4;-2;SW;13;61%;16%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;2;-13;A little p.m. snow;0;-13;WNW;7;39%;63%;3

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;22;12;Heavy p.m. showers;22;13;E;14;62%;90%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;17;9;Partly sunny;14;4;E;13;59%;2%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;ENE;14;66%;52%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;2;1;Heavy rain and ice;5;0;WSW;28;74%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. rain;3;-2;Cloudy;2;-2;S;8;94%;43%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;28;23;A shower in places;29;22;N;12;69%;73%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;18;6;Sunny;20;6;NNE;11;24%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Cloudy with a shower;15;11;Occasional rain;16;8;S;16;78%;93%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-5;-6;A little p.m. snow;1;-5;SSW;5;69%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sunshine;19;10;Mostly sunny;19;11;NNW;9;77%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;19;58%;1%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;26;23;A shower in places;26;23;ENE;20;71%;65%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;N;11;62%;10%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;7;A shower in the p.m.;23;6;E;8;41%;60%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;33;15;Sunny and beautiful;31;15;WSW;11;45%;4%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Partial sunshine;26;20;N;11;73%;31%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and cooler;13;2;Sunshine;12;1;N;12;64%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;9;7;A bit of rain;12;9;SSW;17;82%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;2;-9;Plenty of sunshine;2;-9;NW;6;46%;59%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;6;1;Chilly with some sun;7;-1;NNW;14;55%;3%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;N;20;78%;72%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, mild;10;0;Periods of sun, mild;12;4;ESE;9;77%;34%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;27;23;Nice with sunshine;28;23;NE;14;64%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;3;-3;A little snow;-2;-6;N;12;72%;78%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;22;18;A shower in the a.m.;23;18;S;20;59%;91%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;15;13;Occasional rain;15;10;NNE;15;76%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of snow;1;-1;A little snow;2;-2;W;12;75%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Abundant sunshine;10;-3;An afternoon shower;10;-3;WSW;8;55%;83%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;6;-4;Plenty of sun;8;-2;NNE;6;48%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;6;-3;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;NNE;9;30%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;Sunny and nice;22;10;NE;8;63%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;A shower or two;15;10;Occasional rain;17;12;SE;11;62%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;2;2;A little a.m. snow;5;3;NNW;17;76%;80%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sun and clouds;3;-11;Becoming cloudy;-7;-10;WSW;24;55%;39%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;23;15;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;15;SSW;6;39%;4%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;19;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;W;17;52%;28%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;-20;-33;Mostly sunny, cold;-18;-27;WNW;6;75%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;6;5;Showers around;9;6;SE;6;75%;85%;1

Vienna, Austria;Occasional rain;7;2;Snow and rain;5;1;WNW;8;71%;86%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;20;14;Partly sunny;27;12;E;11;44%;8%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of rain;2;0;Cloudy;3;-2;ESE;6;80%;30%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;5;1;Cloudy;5;-1;SE;8;85%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;23;18;Rain and drizzle;19;14;SSE;30;71%;85%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and pleasant;33;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;SW;7;54%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;6;-8;Plenty of sunshine;6;-6;E;4;41%;2%;3

